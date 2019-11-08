West Mamprusi MCE Fired By News Desk 2 HOURS AGO POLITICS Information reaching DGN Online reveals that the West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive(MCE), Abu Mohammed, has been sacked. A source told DGN Online that he was sacked for alleged inefficiency as well as his poor relationship with leadership and supporters of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the North East region. He has been accused of making the party unpopular in the region. ---DGN online
