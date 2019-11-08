ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.11.2019 Politics

West Mamprusi MCE Fired

By News Desk
Abu Mohammed
2 HOURS AGO POLITICS

Information reaching DGN Online reveals that the West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive(MCE), Abu Mohammed, has been sacked.

A source told DGN Online that he was sacked for alleged inefficiency as well as his poor relationship with leadership and supporters of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the North East region.

He has been accused of making the party unpopular in the region.

---DGN online

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Not Sick – Jubilee House Rubbish Rumours
2 hours ago

Stop Intimidating Police Officers For Exposing You — NDC To ...
2 hours ago

body-container-line