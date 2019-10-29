Tourism Minister Commends Ghana Chefs Association

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has commended the Chefs Association of Ghana for making Ghana proud on its international Chef competition.

The Ghanaian group annexed the coveted prize amongst the 15-Member African countries held in Durban South Africa.

According to her, the Tourism Ministry has a marketing campaign dubbed 'SEE GHANA, WEAR GHANA, FEEL GHANA, and EAT Ghana' which feeds into the promotion and marketing of made in Ghana products of the Chef’s Association of Ghana for the socio-economic betterment of the Ghanaian citizenry.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi made these remarks when a delegation of Chefs Association of Ghana paid a courtesy call on her on Wednesday, 16th October 2019, at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, to present their ultimate award to the sector Minister.

She implored on the Chef Association of Ghana to take advantage of their various competition to promote the Ghana special Jollof Rice on the International scene, given that Ghana’s Jollof is gradually becoming a continental dish.

The minister hinted that the Ministry has revamped Hotel, Catering and Tourism Training Institute (HOTCATT) to give professional training to those in the hospitality industry such that they can offer first-class service delivering in the tourism sector in Ghana.

She added that the Ministry is also working through its World Bank facility project to establish a hospitality training school in Ghana, to further give requisite training in Ghana’s hospitality sector adding that chef profession plays a critical role in the country's tourism sector.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said President Akufo-Addo, is committed to revamping the tourism sector, since it is the bedrock for his government developmental agenda, in turning the economic fortunes of the country, hence the ministry elevation to the rank of a cabinet status.

She, however, urged the group to endeavour to notify the Tourism Ministry in their next international competition such that her outfit can give them the necessary support to continue to shine and make Ghana proud as far as their chef vocation is concerned.