Bono-East NPP Holds Maiden Women’s Conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its first-ever Regional women’s Conference under the theme mobilizing and strengthening the women’s wing for power in 2020 and beyond which took place in Techiman in Bono East Regional Capital.

In his welcome address, the Chairman for the programme Professor Christopher Ekumfi Ameyaw was pleased to be part of the conference and also appreciate dignitaries and the party women for gracing the occasion.

He advised the women to be unified and help make the program a success since it was solely organized for them.

The national women’s organizer, Madam Kate Gyamfua, speaking at the conference caution constituency women organizers to come together, work hard to ensure victory for the party in the 2020 elections,

She added that Selfishness and unhealthy behaviors among women executives must be brought to a halt to enable them win more parliamentary seats in the Region.

On his part the Deputy Minister for regional re-organization and development, Hon. Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah called on party women to come together as one and work hard towards the victory of the party come 2020. Since women are the majority in Ghana in terms of Population.

He applauded the women for their massive support in the 2016 General elections which led the party to victory.

Dignitaries present to grace the occasion includes the Bono-East Regional Minister, Hon. Kofi Amoakohene who doubles as the MP for Atebubu Amantin, his deputy Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko also MP for techiman North, some selected queen Mother in the Region, Regional women organizers and their deputies as well as polling stations women organizer.