Global Open Initiative Co-founders, Sadat and Sadik to attend the 2019 Civil Servant research summit in Stockholm

Co-founders of Global Open Initiative (GOI foundation), Sadik and Sadat have been selected to participate in the 2019 CivilServant research summit on August 19, 2019.

The English-language research summit, which will be held in Stockholm the day after Wikimania , will be an opportunity for them to learn about designing studies to test features and innovations in their Wikipedia projects. It will comprise a day of training and workshops with staff from CivilServant, a project of Global voices, and Wikipedians from over a dozen Wikipedia communities to discuss how Wikipedia can test their ideas tand help their communities thrive.

Global Voices is an international and multilingual community of bloggers, journalists, translators, academics, and human rights activists coming together to leverage the power of the internet to build understanding across borders.

Sadik is an inspiring, energetic leader who works to build open educational practices (OER) in Ghana . He is a co-founder and Director of Communication/Partnerships for Global Open Initiative (GOI Foundation), a young non-profit organization working internationally to promote data accessibility and open educational resources. Sadik has been involved in several projects to support education in Ghana, including:

A project to build and distribute “Internet-in-a-box” devices that enable people in Ghana to use rich online resources like Wikipedia even when their access to the Internet and electricity is missing or limited.

An OER Network to provide no-cost websites for teachers in Ghana to create and share open educational resources designed specifically for local teaching and learning needs.

volunteers in facilitating/coordinating Wikimedia projects such as Wikipedia, Wikidata and Wikimedia commons in Ghana.

Sadat, a recipient of Wikimedia Deutschland scholarship, Mohammed is a co-founder and director of Global Open Initiative. He has been a power user of Wikimedia projects for more than 8 years, with interests in supporting small language wikis and their communities. He plans to get actively involved in the Wikimania 2019 Hackathon projects on developing bots, tools and gadgets to address local use cases for small language wikis or project communities. Mohammed will also be co-presenting “State of Wikimedia Research 2018-2019” with collaborators from the monthly Wikimedia Research Newsletter.

Global Open Initiative Foundation wishes you guys well. Go make us proud.