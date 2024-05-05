China's Xi Jinping visits France to work through global crises

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France on Sunday for a rare state visit that marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to urge Xi to reduce trade imbalances and to use his influence with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The two-day visit, Xi's first trip to Europe in five years, comes at a time of mounting trade disputes between Europe and China.

"We want to obtain reciprocity of exchanges and have the elements of our economic security taken into account," Macron said in an interview with French newspaper La Tribune on Sunday.

The European Union's members – in particular France and Germany – are divided on their attitude towards China.

"In Europe, we are not unanimous on the subject because certain players still see China as essentially a market of opportunities," Macron said, without naming any countries.

These divisions could undermine the EU's ability to influence the Asian giant.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, Lin Jian, said his country was looking forward to working with France.

"This visit is an opportunity, to make new contributions to world peace, stability, development and progress," he said at a press conference.

Protesters gathered in central Paris as Xi's plane touched down on Sunday afternoon, calling on the French government to question the Chinese president on Beijing's use of repressive tactics against its critics.

Ukraine question

Xi's visit – which includes a banquet at the Elysée Palace and a trip to the Pyrénées mountains – risks being short on diplomatic success for Macron, according to observers.

"France and the European Union expect him to use his influence on Russia, but Xi Jinping has nothing to offer on Ukraine," a former European diplomat told French news agency AFP, asking not to be named.

While Xi and Macron will discuss a variety of issues, the key aim will be to "point out that for Europe, the first issue with China is its position on Ukraine", a source close to the French government told AFP.

Beijing, which says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

On a visit to China in 2023, Macron had already called on Xi to "bring Russia to its senses" over Ukraine and urged him not to deliver weapons to Moscow.

Macron is expected to raise "concerns" about the activity of certain companies that could be directly involved in or contribute significantly to the Russian war effort, according to a member of his team.

'Continue to engage China'

Macron indicated he had not given up on the idea of trying to get Xi on his side.

"It's not in China's interest today to have a Russia that destabilises the international order," the French president said in an interview with The Economist published on Thursday. "We need to work with China to build peace."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has urged Beijing to play a greater role in ending the Ukraine war, will join Macron and Xi for talks on Monday.

Macron has said he will ask the Chinese president to help him achieve that aim when he visits Paris, which is preparing to host the Olympic Games this summer.

There is a historic tradition that peace should reign during the Olympics – although the opening of the Games in Beijing in August 2008 did not halt Russia's invasion of Georgia.

'Eastern opening'

From France, Xi will travel to Hungary and Serbia from 8-10 May, two European countries that retain warm ties with Russia.

Despite its small size, Hungary has attracted major Chinese projects in recent years, mostly related to battery and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been championing an "Eastern opening" foreign policy since his return to power in 2010, seeking closer economic ties to China, Russia and other Asian countries.

Last October, the Hungarian premier was the sole EU leader to attend the summit for Xi's flagship Belt and Road initiative in Beijing.

(with newswires)