Takoradi Kidnapping: Family Of Fourth Missing Girl Mount Pressure On Police

The family of a teenager, Ruth Abakah who has also been missing in Takoradi for over a year now has bemoaned the lukewarm attitude of the Ghana Police Service in the quest to find the girl.

Citi News‘ Western Regional Correspondent, Akwasi Adjei Annim who visited the family house in Diabene, a suburb of the Takoradi town reported that this new name that has popped up brings to four the total number of girls missing in the region.

He described how the unhappy but patient family wants the police to be up and doing with their investigations to ascertain whether or not the fourth set of human remains recently found by security operatives are those of their relative.

Grandmother of the victim, Veronica Hamza, in a Citi News interview said:

“We reported to the police that we couldn’t find my granddaughter. They took us to Sekondi but the back and forth was just too much athough they said, they were in search for her. Later we received a call from a group of people who were demanding GHc35,000 before they can release our relative. So, we reported this again to the police because we suspected it was kidnapping.”

An older sister of the missing girl, Matilda also narrated how the family made some payments to the suspected kidnappers to get their relative released but to no avail.

“The one who spoke to me said, they have used my sister’s name to register for MTN Mobile money so we should make the payment through that number which we did. At the time, I was working at MTN, so I gave the number to my boss and we realised that they used my sister’s National Health insurance Card for the registration. So that was how we were convinced that she was in their custody. We have so far paid GHc300 to them,” she added.

The family say they are heartbroken and are demanding full closure on the matter from the police.

“We want the police to be quick about their DNA tests so that we can be comfortable with our lives. Right now, we are downhearted”, she said.

---citinewsroom