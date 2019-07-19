2,775 people benefit from free health screening in Volta Region of Ghana

The Founder and President of AJ Foundation Ghana , Lady Justine Akpene Egbenya urge philanthropist, and Non-Governmental Organizations to pay very critical attention to orphanages and very deprived communities in the country.

She said the poor state of the deprived living conditions in these areas leads to an outbreak of communicable diseases which ends up with an increased rate of death.

Lady Justine Akpene Egbenya made this clear after Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy-Five (2,775) residents from three communities in the Tonu South District benefited from a free health screening exercise organized by AJ Foundation Ghana in Partnership with Oceans of Love International, USA dubbed "Providing Hope and Help".

Kua Electoral Area in the Tonu North District recorded the highest number of beneficiaries with a total of 1,207, Sogakope, Debala and Tsiveto under the Tonu South District also recorded the second-highest with 989 whilst Srohume and other five villages in the Ketu North District recorded the least with 579 people respectively.

The exercise took effect within one week, from Sunday, January 8th to Sunday 15th in the year 2017 as an effort in contributing towards the Sustainable development Goals, SDG 3 which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.

A team of doctors and volunteer Health Professionals from various institutions screened the children for diseases such as Malaria, Diabetes, and Hepatitis and also provided free counseling. They reported that Malaria topped the other diseases attracted by most beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries were given basic medication for various ailment whiles those with the serious condition were referred to seek attention at medical facilities.

The group also donated 5 Wheel Chairs to 5 physically challenged, 5 Walking Sticks, various food items, toiletries and more.

Founder and President of AJ Foundation Ghana, Lady Justine Akpene Egbenya said the organization is committed to providing healing hope for the uninsured and therefore calls on partners to join forces. She ended by acknowledging their major partner World Inspiring Network and other collaborators namely, Oceans of Love International, USA, Jesus Healing Power Ministry of Ashiaman- Switzerland, Restoration Live Power Ministry of Ashiaman-Katamanso, Exceeding Great Army Movement of Team, Gbetsile, Livemanna Apostolic Ministry, Coalition Of Christ Crusaders - Ashaiman, EGAM Consult Ltd, Volunteers and individual partners that made the project a success.

Source: AJ Foundation Ghana