An Open Letter To The University Of British Columbia's Lou Bosshart
By Kofi Thompson
Dear Mr. Bosshart, You did a very successful road project in India in 2016. If a way could be found for some of Ghana's long-term funds to invest in tolled rural roads, would you lead Canadian companies to partner Ghanaian road construction companies, to invest in joint-ventures here focusing on rural roads, which will give them long tax holidays?
A major complaint of most rural communities in our country, is the appalling state of the roads linking them to markets in urban Ghana. That is a major opportunity for Canadian companies to partner Ghanaian road construction companies.
Perhaps the simple technology used by the Tata conglomerate's subsidiary, Jusco - using melted plastic mixed with bitumen - to build long-lasting and pothole-free plastic roads could be used for such projects here?
Libera's road construction companies too could benefit from such joint ventures.
Thanks. Kind regards, Kofi Thompson.
