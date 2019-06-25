Half a Loaf is Better than None – Understood Oh Mr “Teaser” John Dramani Mahama?

The insanity of the quest for power through staging a comeback by hook or by crook, thus through whatever means, be they fair or foul, by former President John Dramani Mahama, knows no bounds. I wonder if he is right up in his brains as most of his actions do not make sense to me since he was democratically ousted from power by the power of the Ghanaian electorates’ thumb.

The other day, he was solidarizing sheepishly with that criminal and now nationally disgraced NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, a schemer plotting and coaching equally-power-drunk but honestly little-minded NDC activists to kidnap, insult, become arsonists and armed robbers all with intent to making the nation ungovernable to NPP and insecure to the people. Ofosu Ampofo, an Elder of the Pentecost Church, had the temerity to lecture brain-deficient NDC Communication Team members and other interested members of the NDC party to resort to unsavoury actions to cost His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NPP election 2020.

Despite the criminal plots hatched, and the manner of their execution to bring NDC back to power as made clear by Ofosu Ampofo, he is supported by the equally-criminal and power-drunk John Dramani Mahama hence following him to court in a show of NDC bravado. This coward Ofosu Ampofo, now seeking refuge in, “the voice on the audio is doctored; it is not mine” and alleging that God will exonerate him from blame since in his dream God has told him saying, “Ofosu, look behind you, the enemies you see pursuing you today, will be there no more tomorrow”, citing the biblical verse of the Egyptians pursuing the Israelites when being liberated by Moses hence the Egyptians ended up perishing in the sea, to buttress his claim.

Of all the obvious instances of madness so far displayed by former President John Dramani Mahami, what has annoyed me most is how he is recently mocking the realisation of Nana Akufo-Addo’s “One Village One Dam” flagship electioneering promise. I have read and heard him somewhere say that now the “One Village One Dam” policy has turned into “One Village One Dugout”

Let me first define what a dugout is according to the dictionary and as it is seen and used in some places in the world. A dugout is “a reservoir dug on a farm in which water from rain and snow is collected for use in irrigation, watering livestock, etc.”

Be that as it may, let me sound it clear to Mr “Teaser” John Dramani Mahama that the wise people and our elders the world over have said that half a loaf is better than none. This, explained to the understanding of the ordinary less-educated person in Ghana and in the streets means, “something is better than nothing, even if it is less than one wanted”. Subsequently, may I ask him to know if his brethren of same extraction from the northern regions of Ghana, especially those from his village Bole Bamboi, would not be much happier if he had provided them with dugouts than providing them with nothing but stealing Ghana’s money to build for himself hotels or mansions in Dubai hence being teased as “Kofi Dubai”? Wherefore is the justification in Mahama’s mocking of the “One Village One Dam” hence seeking to pollute the minds of Ghanaians to seeing His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a failure and a charlatan who is unable to keep to his promises?

Ghanaians, in spite of you being noted by former President Mahama for having a short memory, are the dugouts, if indeed they are, not better than having nothing but allowing human beings and animals (livestock) to drink from the same source of stagnant water as heard to prevail in Bole Bamboi under the presidency of Mr John Dramani Mahama, who was proudly, but sarcastically noted for his love of “create, loot and share” judgment debt payments?

Why should I spend my precious time educating John Mahama whose preferences are power and money but not to see common sense in governing judiciously to the betterment of all Ghanaians?

I, Rockson Adofo, will forever prefer realised dugouts to planting trees in the dry season in the semi-arid northern regions of Ghana only to have all the seedlings withered and the entire money spent gone into the drains. Again, dugouts are better than spending millions of Ghana Cedis on rearing guinea fowls only to have all of birds fly to Burkina Fasso to return to Ghana no more because they could not get water to drink. No, little mind Mahama had connived with whoever was in charge of the guinea fowl project to sink the money into their stealer “create, loot and share” pot.

Please fellow Ghanaians, see all the promises by then presidential-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo as fitting into a long term development plan by a visionary[SN1] leader.

What a hypocrite former President John Dramani Mahama is! Let him learn something from Jimmy Cliff’s song “Hypocrites”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L_2aWaXWAI

Rockson Adofo