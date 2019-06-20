Suame Feud: Just Enforce The Laws And Save Us The Headache — Bantama MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency, Hon Daniel Oyem Aboagye is calling on fellow Parliamentarians to intensify efforts which will help in enforcing some outdated laws in the country’s constitution.

According to him, the country’s constitution has so many laws which need to be looked at adding that this will help foreigners know why they are not eligible to engage in retail trade.

He made this call following the recent feud which ensued between Ghanaian and Nigerian spare part dealers at Suame in the Ashanti Region.

He said “What happened at Suame is condemnable. I don’t support it. It was not supposed to have happened. Some of our laws need to be enforced. Foreigners are not expected to engage in retail trade. Law enforcement should take place. We have too many laws in our books that we need to take a look at.”

The Bantama MP stated that regardless of the rising tension in the country, the laws when enforced should not restrict foreign nations from plying their trade peacefully.

“We have to ensure if it has to be updated or revised because where we are going as a country, we cannot victimize someone because he or she is a Nigerians. No! That is not right. We have a responsibility to enforce it. Where we are going, we are going to trade among other countries especially ECOWAS region.”

He pleaded with Ghanaians to keep calm following the recent happenings in some regions of the country.

Few days ago, some Ghanaian spare part dealers at Suame in Kumasi closed shops belonging to their Nigerian counterparts claiming the foreign nationals were collapsing their businesses by selling sub-standard and cheap products.

Hon Daniel Oyem Aboagye challenged the executives to take steps in amending laws which have not been passed.

“Parliament must take a second look at the laws which that have not been passed. If you are a Nigerian or Ghanaian and you engage in illegal business, the law is not a respecter of you, you will be dealt with.”