Vote For Change In 2020 —NPP MP Aspirant

An aspiring Member of Parliament for Sene East district in the newly created Bono East region, Mr Daniel Gyamebi has appealed to all constituents of Sene East district to vote the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain power and welcome development in the district coming 2020.

Mr Gyamebi in an interview indicated that when he is given the mandate to become the Member of Parliament, he will lobby together with the District Chief Executive to create enough employment avenues for the youth in the district.

The former president of Sunyani Technical University branch of the Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) Mr Daniel Gyamebi revealed that when voted into power, he will fix the water challenges in the district.

He added that he will build unity among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and even to all the inhabitants of the Sene East district.

Mr Gyamebi indicated that when he is given the power to be the Member of Parliament, he will make sure the New Patriotic Party always win the Sene East seat after several defeats.

He stressed that he is very optimistic the 5000 gap win for the National Democratic Congress at Sene East can be closed and beaten with hardwork.