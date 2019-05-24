Theresa May announces resignation as Tory leader

Britain's Theresa May has announced she'll quit as leader of the Conservative Party on 7 June – triggering the process to choose a new prime minister.

The move follows a difficult three years in power, during which May failed to deliver on Brexit, something she said would remain a source of "deep regret".

Delivering a statement in Downing Street Friday, May said she had worked hard to honour wishes of the British people following the 2016 referendum.

“It is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort," she said.

Once a supporter of EU membership, May suffered crises and humiliation in her effort to find a compromise Brexit deal that parliament could ratify.

The party's eventual new leader will likely to push for a more decisive divorce deal.

A leadership contest will begin the week after May steps down.