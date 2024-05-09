Toddler dies as France's Mayotte seeks to contain cholera epidemic

A three-year-old boy has become the first person to die in a cholera epidemic that has gripped the French overseas department of Mayotte since March. Health Minister Frédéric Valletoux was travelling to the island on Thursday to meet with local health authorities.

Mayotte has been battling an outbreak of the disease first detected in migrants from Democratic Republic of Congo who had transited through the neighbouring Comoros islands.

Since mid-March, 58 cases have been identified.

The first fatality was a boy who lived in the town of Koungou, the second largest after the capital Mamoudzou.

Valletoux is to visit Koungou and local hospitals during his two-day trip, which the health ministry said would also be dedicated to prevention and cooperation between caregivers.

The Minister for Overseas Territories Marie Guévenoux is also expected on the island.

Overpopulation, poverty

Overpopulation and poverty have led to dangerous sanitary conditions in Mayotte, France's poorest department.

Cholera is a bacterial disease transmitted through contaminated water or food. It typically causes severe diarrhoea, vomiting and muscle cramps, and can lead to death from dehydration.

Mortality is higher among children, the elderly and vulnerable people.

The Indian Ocean island is also suffering from a water crisis, leading to the consumption of unclean and potentially contaminated water.

Last week, France announced the arrival of 18 new reservist doctors and nurses as reinforcements – in addition to the 49 reservists already present.

Authorities have also launched an operation against unsanitary housing, insecurity and illegal immigration, while a cholera vaccination campaign is being organised.