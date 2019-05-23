Eastern Region: Ultra-Modern Passport Application Center Opened

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has opened a passport application center in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

The center would be strictly for online application and individuals who have their documents processed would receive an appointment before coming there for their biometric details.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey before commissioning stated that the application center would spare the people of the region the inconvenience of traveling to Greater Accra and Volta Region for passport services.

She mentioned that the center was a fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to extend passport services to the doorsteps of Ghanaians in all parts of the country. Adding that, the Ministry was taking steps to secure office space from the Regional Coordinating Council in the Upper East, Upper West and Central Regions as well as the newly created regions for the establishment of passport application centers.

Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey then appealed to the public to extend the needed cooperation to the staff at the center. She also cautioned that individuals should desist in engaging in fraudulent activities such as bringing forged documents that would undermine the integrity of the Ghanaian passport.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour was happy for the establishment of the passport application center because the acquisition of passport in the country was such that people had to spend sleepless nights in Accra to receive one.

The Minister noted that the vision of the president was to decentralize the system so that all the regions would have an application center. He commended the foreign affairs minister for championing the course in making the president’s vision come through.