Heavy Security Storms EC IPAC Meeting Today

EC Boss and General Mosquito

Information reaching Modernghana, indicated that security has been beefed up at the office of the Electoral Commission(EC) where its Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting is being held today May 16, 2019.

According to sources closed to the EC Headquarters, heavily armed security operatives and a number of plain clothes officers from the National Security have surrounded the premises where the IPAC meeting is ongoing.

Sources further revealed that two armed police officers from the anti-terrorism unit of the Ghana police services are guarding the EC Boss, Jean Mensah and had walked into the meeting with her.

It is not clear what would be discussed at today's meeting, but the EC is likely to continue its discussion on the upcoming limited voter registration and the District Assembly Elections.

At the last IPAC meeting, tension brewed between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa took a new twist last week at the meeting.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had a war of words with the Chairperson over the referendum on the election of District Chief Executives (DCEs).

During the meeting, Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito wanted to know if the EC has gone to Parliament to seek a budgetary appropriation for the upgrade of some biometric verification machines for the elections and if yes, why the commission has decided not to upgrade the machines again.

But in her response, Jean Mensah said, she was sure the commission owed no political parties an explanation in that regard but went on to explain that it was cost effective for the commission to acquire new machines than to upgrade the old ones.

The response to the question didn't amuse the NDC scribe and emphasized that he just needed a simple answer and not a thesis.

Subsequently, audio which went viral in public heard a banter between the NDC scribe and the EC Boss over the matter. Which many said does not augur well for the country going into the 2020 general elections.