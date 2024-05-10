Very Rev. J.B. Danquah calls for arrest, prosecution of galamsey chiefs

Rev. J.B Danquah

The fight against the destruction of water bodies in the country demands utmost seriousness from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Police, Military, and other security agencies, according to Very Rev. J.B. Danquah, a former chaplain for the United States Military Hospital and a respected Senior Citizen.

Expressing deep concern over the rampant destruction of water bodies, Very Rev. Danquah emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, questioning why individuals would disregard the laws of the country to engage in such harmful activities.

Highlighting the critical importance of water to citizen existence, Very Rev. Danquah stressed that the nation cannot afford to overlook the destruction of its water bodies, as importing water would be unsustainable. He called upon security agencies and stakeholders to prioritize and intensify efforts in combating this destructive practice.

In a telephone interview with Modernghana.com reporter King Amoah, Very Rev. Danquah issued a stern warning to chiefs who condone galamsey activities in their communities, emphasizing the need for severe punishment for such leaders who prioritize personal gain over the nation's welfare.

Furthermore, he urged church leaders and Imams to actively engage in sensitizing their congregations about the detrimental effects of illegal mining activities, emphasizing the importance of spreading awareness to combat this issue.

Very Rev. Danquah underscored the severity of the situation, stating that the country is facing a critical juncture in terms of water body destruction and environmental degradation. He called upon the government to take decisive action to curb this menace before it leads to irreparable harm to society.