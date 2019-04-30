The Attitude Of Some Pastors Deter People From Attending Church

The Director and Lecturer of Daystar Bible College branch at Adentan newsite campus in Accra and Odumase campus in the Eastern Region, Rev. Dr. Samuel T. Appertey has lamented that the attitude of some supposed men of God is discouraging people from ever going to church to worship God.

He said men ofmGod must always portray themselves in ways that exhibit the principles and virtues of Christianity than one that conflicts with the gospel they propagate or profess to follow.

Speaking in an address at the 5th graduation, ordination and thanksgiving service of the college, he said many people do not think of going to church if the very people who will lead them to God are living contrary to God are themselves not godly and pure.

In the light of this, he said the bible college on a yearly basis train and churn out Christians to become genuine men of God who are equipped with the word of God and taught to live exemplary lives.

Rev. Appertey admonished the graduands to be steadfast in the lord and never be afraid of failure because failure is part of the process to success.

Performing the ordination ceremony, Rev. Appertey reminded the graduants the many souls in the world that are waiting to receive their message of salvation and repentance.

In a message, the President of the college, Rev. Dr. John Agyemeng Boateng said Daystar Bible College is an international Charismatic Bible college which equips men and women to serve God effectively by providing the kind of atmosphere and academic progress that enables students to develop personal growth and skills for functional ministry.

The chairman of the occasion Apostle A. B. Jackson advised the youth to do the work of God whilst they were young and urged Christians to continue to pray for the nation to maintain the prevailing peace in the country.

He urged the graduands to go into the world and do the work for which they have been ordained to do to bring honour to God.

In all, 25 students graduated with Diploma in Biblical Studies and Bachelor’s Degree in theology with eight others were ordained.

The Bible College which was established in 2012 has so far trained 50 men of God who are making their mark in the diaspora.

Certificates were awarded to graduands and prizes were given to deserving students.