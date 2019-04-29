Cotvet And Moe To Host President Of World Skills

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) would be hosting the President of World Skills International, Dr. Simon Bartley at the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.

Dr. Bartley would be in the country as part of activities and processes to approve Ghana’s application to join World Skills International. His visit is to discuss and ensure that the right organization is applying to become a member of World Skills International; ensure a sustainable and strong member organization; and to ensure the correct selection of the Member’s Official and Technical Delegates. Discussions will also center around the necessary requirements that Ghana needs to fulfill to qualify as a member of World Skills.

World Skills is an organization which focuses on raising the profile and recognition of skilled people, and showing how important skills are in achieving economic growth. They do this by organizing competitions like the World Skills Competitions, and through various promotions. The World Skills Competitions is held every two years in different parts of the world.

Mr. Bartley would seek audience with the Minister for Education. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (MP), and his Deputy Minister in charge of TVET Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo, as well as the Executive Director of COTVET Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, COTVET Board Members selected TVET Institutions and recommended Technical and Official Delegates who will represent Ghana at the world skills level.

Joining WSI as a member, Ghana will be part of a global movement dedicated to promoting the benefits of skills training, have access to resources, activities, and events across WSI’s six focus areas (i.e. promoting skills, education and training, Skills Competition, International Development, Career Building and Research).

COMMUNICATIONS UNIT COTVET