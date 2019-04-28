Ablakwa Makes Me Sick to My Stomach!

The report that, somehow, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, the Spokesman for Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Foreign Affairs, would be able to cause the extradition of Ms. Aisha Huang, in the highly unlikely event of Candidate John Dramani Mahama’s regaining access or a foothold inside Jubilee House come January 2021, must be laughed off with the absolute contempt that such poppycock deserves (See “NDC Vow [sic] to Extradite Aisha Huang for Formal Prosecution” (Modernghana.com 4/27/19). Maybe the first question that ought to be asked of this shameless Mahama toady is how much of Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome’s stolen taxpayers’ money, worth some GHȻ 51.2 Million, was retrieved or returned to our National Treasury during the four-and-half years that the “Ganja Boy” literally ruled the roost?

Ms. Huang is alleged to have shot and killed a fellow Chinese Galamsey, or illegal-mining, competitor as relatively far back as 2011, when the John Evans Atta-Mills-led government of the National Democratic Congress held the reins of governance; and yet absolutely no legal and/or punitive judicial sanctions were brought against the alleged criminal suspect of this most heinous of crimes. Back then, it is important to observe, the now-former President Mahama was Vice-President. Scarcely a year later, the latter assumed reins of governance in the wake of the death of his immediate boss, to wit, then-President John Evans Atta-Mills. What is even more scandalous, throughout the four-and-half years that Mr. Mahama was substantive President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Ms. Huang, who had been originally invited into the country by the Jerry John Rawlings-led National Democratic Congress, to carry on her environmentally destructive activities, had actually assumed the even more powerful status of a spooky legend, one who could summarily kill and maim her fellow Chinese Galamsey competitors, and even bona fide local Ghanaian citizens whom she perceived to be standing in her way, with impunity.

So, the next most logical question becomes: What kind of drugs was Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa literally hooked on, when he made his risibly quixotic statement about having Ms. Huang extradited from China, where she is presently believed to be domiciled, having just been recently discharged from prison by the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, to face the full-brunt and rigors of Ghanaian law? As well, did Mr. Ablakwa check to ensure the fact of whether Ghana had any extradition treaty or agreement with Beijing? We also need to remind this bunk-spewing talkative toddler that not too long ago, China’s Second-Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister was in Accra holding a well-attended press conference during which the latter caustically lambasted the Mahama government for the gross and egregious mistreatment of legally resident Chinese nationals caught in the mesh of the NDC-created maelstrom of the foreigner-oriented Galamsey industry in the country.

The even more scandalous aspect of this episode was the fact that the Mahama-punching Second-Deputy Chinese Foreign Minister had, reportedly, not deemed it to be necessary to obtain permission or authorization from the Hanna Tetteh-headed Ministry of Foreign Affairs prior to holding his Accra press conference, in which the afore-referenced highly positioned Chinese government operative caustically impugned the integrity and common sense of the leaders of the Mahama regime. It is both interesting and significant to note that at the time an article that I wrote and published questioning the collective self-respect and administrative competence of the Mahama regime, which widely appeared on many major websites around the world, was promptly taken down by, presumably, paid web-sleuths of the Mahama government.

Now, I don’t know what kind of power the Tongu-North’s NDC-MP thinks and believes he and his reprobate gang of Mahama toadies and lickspittles have that would make China so facilely accede to having Ms. Huang extradited from her home country to Ghana to face some phantom charges that the NDC operatives, to begin with, never either officially or unofficially brought against her. For me, though, what is even more important and worth highlighting here to those of us avid junkies of the Ghanaian media scene, both writers and media consumers, is the marked distinction of warmth and respect with which China’s President Xi Jinping has on several occasions greeted and welcomed Ghana’s President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the latter’s high-ranking cabinet appointees to both Beijing and elsewhere, compared to during the patently feckless and nauseatingly lackluster tenure of Mr. John Mahama.

Indeed, about the only time that any Ghanaian leader had been received with such great warmth, charm and friendship from China’s leadership was during the epoch-making tenure of President Kwame Nkrumah, when the future Premier, Mr. Chou Enlai, was China’s Chief Diplomat or Ambassador to Ghana.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

April 27, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]