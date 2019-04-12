Government promised to provide 1,171 KGs in 4 years; only 90 KGs have been completed after 2 years

iWatch Africa can confirm that only 90 Kindergartens (KG) had been completed in primary schools without KGs across Ghana as at January 2019.

This follows a 2017 Budget Statement commitment by the government to provide “KGs in the 1,171 primary schools without Kindergartens across the country” over the next four years.

Checks by iWatch Africa across the country revealed that only 8 percent of promised KGs had been completed two years after the promise was made. This calls into question the government’s willingness to meet its 1171 target.

iWatch Africa can project that the Ministry of Education will not meet its target by the close of 2020 although it has promised the construction of additional 150 KGs in 2019.

Despite the government’s under-performance in the provision of KGs, it must be noted that it has fulfilled its 2018 commitment to review the basic level curriculum.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) announced on Thursday that it would from 2020-2021 roll-out the new curriculum for Primary School pupils to enable them to compete with their compatriots worldwide.

Under the new curriculum, the Kindergarten (KG) would have its learning areas reduced from seven to four which would be integrated into themes but would be treated in-depth.

Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, the Director General of the GES, made these known to the media in Accra at a briefing.

Professor Amankwa explaining how it would be implemented throughout the country said, about 150 trainers have been given skills and they were expected to train 3,900 regional and district trainers.

iWatch Africa will continue to track all of government commitments throughout the year.

Credit: Gideon Sarpong | iwatchafrica.org