Public Outraged Over Drill For New Workers At Customs Academy, One Dead

A drill for fresh recruits at the Customs Academy at Kpetoe in the Volta Region has sparked serious outrage on social media.

A video circulating on the platform in which the new recruits are seen being taken through a physically demanding training session at the Academy, has angered Ghanaians, who have questioned the essence of such cruelty.

The exercise – known as the ‘Pre Arrival Exercise - is the very first of many the recruits will go through, as part of training activities at the academy.

A similar session in March 2018, led to the death of one of the cadets.

George Annoh, 31, was said to have collapsed and died during the drills for all persons enrolled into the Academy.

Alex Aidoo 35 also died in 2013 – his very first day at the academy – when new recruits were taken through the Pre Arrival Exercise.

Commandant, Assistant Commissioner, Junior Appiah-Warden, confirmed in an interview with Joy New’ Volta region correspondent, the video was taken at the Academy.

He also admitted the death of Annoh but refused to give further details. He, however, said a coroner’s inquest is being conducted on the issue.

—Myjoyonline