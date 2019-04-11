Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim Is New Gov’t Statistician

An Associate Professor of Economics, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim is the new Government Statistician.

He assumed duty on March 1, 2019.

The appointment of Prof. Annim by President Akufo-Addo was recommended by the Public Services Commission.

Prior to his coming into office, David Kombat was acting as the government’s statistician following the retirement of Dr. Philomena Nyarko in 2016.

Prof. Annin joined the Statistical Service from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) where he worked for over 18 years.

Below is the statement from the Ghana Statistical Service

The management of the Ghana Statistical Service presents its compliments to you and wishes to inform you of the appointment of a substitutive Government Statistician.

The President, on the recommendations of the Public Service Commission, has appointed Professor Samuel Kobina Annim as Government Statistician. Prof Annim assumed duty on the 1st of March 2019 and he is an associate professor of Economics. He joined the service from the University of Cape Coast where he worked for over 18 years.

We are entreating you to accord him the necessary courtesies in the performance of his duties as Government statistician.

–citinewsroom