FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
General News | Apr 2, 2019

Tardi Water Crisis: 9 Trucks Seized At Quarry Site

Staff Writer
Some of the seized trucks
Following the story filed by Joy News’ Western regional correspondent, Ina-Thali Quansah, the Municipal Chief Executive moved to the site Tuesday.

He was accompanied by officers of the Municipal Assembly and a soldier. Some drivers of the trucks bolted after encountering the team, the reporter said.

One generator and three water pumps have been seized and six car batteries were removed from the trucks.

According to the reporter, Osamduodu Quarry Company uses the rocks and boulders for the construction of a sea defence wall in Takoradi.

She reported, the company insists it is licenced by the Minerals Commission

—myjoyonline

