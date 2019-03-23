Court Jailed 2 Drivers 20 Years Each

Two drivers who conspired to rob a taxi driver of his car, mobile phone and cash, have each been given 20 years' imprisonment by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Clement Kwadwo Senyanta and Bright Avornyo assaulted the taxi driver and sprayed pepper into his eyes.

They subsequently pulled him out and sped off with the taxi, Samsung S-7 mobile phone valued at GH₵1,200.00 and GH₵600.00.

They pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

The prosecutor, ASP Florence Adda, told the court that the two convicts are residents of Atwima Boko, near Kumasi while Osei Bonsu, the complainant and cab driver, lives at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi.

The court, presided over by Madam Patricia Amponsah, heard that the incident happened on February 11, 2019 at about 1300 hours when the complainant who was driving his Toyota Corolla with registration number GR-491-10, was hired by the convicts at Bantama to convey them to Agric Nzema, also in Kumasi.

He told the court that upon reaching Agric Nzema, the accused persons requested to alight at the Agric College area.

At a spot close to their precincts, they ordered the taxi driver to stop and he did.

Senyanta, who was in the back seat, grabbed complainant's head from behind and gave him a hefty slap on one cheek after which he sprayed pepper into his eyes.

The court further heard that Senyanta subsequently pushed him out of the car and Avornyo, his accomplice, took charge of the wheel and drove off.

The complainant cried for help and after some Good Samaritans assisted him to find his way home, he reported the case to the police.

On March 5, 2019, the police, acting on a tip-off, arrested the convicts at Kukuom, near Goaso in the Ahafo Region where they intercepted the stolen vehicle and arrested the convicts.

They were subsequently charged after investigations and put before the court.

GNA