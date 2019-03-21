UAE Ambassador Campaigns Against Political Vigilantism

Ambassador Khalifa Al-Zaabi (left) with Mr Yahya Alhassan, CEO of Humanity Magazine International

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency, Khalifa Al-Zaabi, has appealed to Ghanaians not to allow political vigilantism to undermine the democratic credentials of the country.

Speaking during a ceremony to endorse the “No to Political Vigilantism T-Shirt”, an initiative of Humanity Magazine International to draw the attention of Ghanaians to the dangers of political vigilantism, Ambassador Al-Zaabi said Ghana has won an international reputation as the land of peace and stability across the world.

“And am therefore calling on every Ghanaian to uphold such an international dignity by avoiding violence and campaign for peace and unity as one country,” he said.

He disclosed that the increasing trade and investment between the UAE and Ghana is due to the peace and stability that Ghana is enjoying.

The Chief Executive Officer of Humanity Magazine International, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, expressed appreciation to the UAE diplomat for joining hands to fight against political vigilantism.

Mr. Alhassan called for the total disbandment of all identified political vigilante groups, which can endanger the peaceful coexistence Ghana has enjoined since independence.

Zongo as a breeding ground for vigilantism

Mr. Alhassan noted that during the hearing of the Justice Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, most of youth who fell victims were indigenes of Zongo communities.

“When we observe the trend of vigilantism in the country it becomes clear that most of the youth who engage in political violence are from the Zongos, and the youth are usually used by politicians against the latter’s political opponents” he said. He appealed to the youths not to risk their precious lives for any politician for what he called ‘’the politics of tokenism’’ to the Zongo people.

Mr. Alhassan called for the promotion of education among Zongo communities to adequately prepare the youth in such communities to actively and positively participate in nation building.

He praised Ghanaian actress, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, for embarking on a peace walk against political vigilantism. Mr. Alhassan believes that her walk from the African Regent Hotel to Parliament House is a shining example of nationalism worthy of emulation by every Ghanaian.