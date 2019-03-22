We Want Peace Council To Decide Date, Venue For Vigilante Meeting - NDC

THE NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) has proposed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that both parties should allow the National Peace Council to decide the date and venue for the meeting on the disbandment of political vigilante groups.

In a reply to NPP’s invitation dated March 15, 2019, the NDC said “we hold ourselves ready to your good selves at any venue and date the National Peace Council may propose.”

The NDC, also in its letter to the NPP dated March 21 and signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, proposed that the Peace Council should act as the mediator for the meeting.

In the letter addressed to the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, sighted by DGN Online, the NDC took the opportunity to bring to the attention of the NPP, a copy of its recent correspondent to President Akufo-Addo, which it says reaffirmed its earlier position on the matter.

President Akufo-Addo, it would be recalled, asked the NPP and NDC to meet over the matter when he delivered his third State of the Nation’s Address (SoNA) on February 21, 2019.

Failure to meet within a week after the State of the Nation’s Address, he had pointed out, would compel him to pass a legislation to deal with the vigilantism menace.

Both parties failed to meet as demanded, forcing the president to instruct the Attorney General to prepare a law that will deal with the menace.

