Hawa Koomson's Aide Allegedly Assaults NDC Communicator At Pink FM

What was meant a civil discussion in the studio of Kasoa-based Pink FM on Monday morning turned violent as an errand boy of Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Special Development and Initiatives, assaulted his opponent from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

XYZ News has gathered that one Nana Kofi, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communication team pounced on Frank Akpabli, a communication team member of the NDC in the Awutu Senya East Constituency (ASEC) over a comment he made about the office of Hon. Hawa Koomson.

Akpabli had reportedly condemned the Ministry of Special Development Initiative’s budget of ¢800,000 for the development of a website in 2017 and described it as an act of corruption.

Reports suggest Nana Kofi got furious and allegedly hit the chest of Akpabli violently and threatened to give him multiple slaps for attacking his paymaster.

But the NDC has condemned the assault and is demanding the police show a high level of professionalism and pursue the matter.

Delali Sewoekpor, the constituency communication officer for the NDC who described the assault as unwarranted said the NPP was resorting to violence as their “only strategy going into the 2020 elections” by “either verbally or physically assaulting NDC panelists during Radio or TV discussions.”

To him, what happened “in the studios of Kasoa-based PINK FM, was a culmination of the thuggery and militancy that the NPP party have shamefully embraced as a substitute for intellectually sound argument going into the 2020 elections. The unprovoked physical assault on ASEC communication team member by an intellectually deficient NPP communications team member, a known protégé of the Minister in charge of the President’s Special Initiative is not only a backward and primitive, but also pose a great threat to our democratic credential as a country.”

A formal complaint has been lodged at the Kasoa Police Station and Akpablie has since been given a police medical form to visit the hospital for treatment, the party said in a statement.

“It’s on this premise that we in the NDC here in the Awutu Senya East Constituency under the leadership of our visionary and focused Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, wishes to sound a strong warning without any form of equivocation that, we shall not be intimidated by the cowardice act by the NPP and we’re ever ready to protect any member of the NDC from these intolerant and violent attitudes of the NPP.”

Efforts to reach the NPP leadership in the constituency have proven futile.

