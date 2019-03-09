Modern Ghana logo

Letter | Mar 9, 2019

Grandma Yaa and Mother Ama

By Akosua Tuntum Nahana
To Yaa Lady ( Grandma Papabi)
Woman stronger than steel,
Tough as nails,
Teacher,
History,
Living Ancestor,
Pride of me being Ghanaian,
I inherited your sharp tongue,
Wit,
Laugh and smile.
Always giving,
To those who are not fed,
A reservoir of knowledge,
Kindness,
Resilience in believe in Jesus,
I salute you,
My Angel,
Whose wings,
Teach me,
My tradition,
Culture,
Love,
And kindness
Must not escape me.
I love you,
Dreading the day you will leave.
TT
To Ama ( Mummy)
We often disagree,
Yet I know the depths to which you love me,
Without you I wouldn't be the woman I am
Today,
You are my strength,
My stubbornness,
My inability to give up,
To know I will always survive,
To move forward,
Even if the odds are great,
I must succeed,
I have no option.
That you taught me,
I'm forever grateful,
That I must be great.
I am undeniable phenomenal.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

