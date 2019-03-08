Ghana YMCA Designs Conference Aimed At Establishing A Media Hub Education Centre

Ghana Young Men Christian Association [YMCA Ghana] has designed an upcoming conference to initiate stakeholder discussions aimed at establishing a Media Hub Education Center [MHEC] in Ghana.

The upcoming conference which is dubbed; ‘Kick Off Conference’ is set to take place on the 19th of March this year at Alisa Hotel located at North Ridge Accra.

Plans to establish the MHEC stems from the achievement of the ‘All On Board’ film project, a joint initiative of Weltfilme.org and YMCA Ghana. The project which began in March last year has so far trained over 80 young aspiring filmmakers in Audiovisual and Visual Media Production.

In an attempt to move beyond providing training to providing economic opportunities in the film industry for young aspiring filmmakers, the conference seeks to secure commitment and support from Government of Ghana and key partners for the MHEC.

Programmes Director of Ghana YMCA, Mr. Samuel Asamoah stressed that, MHEC will help young filmmakers to take advantage of the ‘business aspects’ that lie within the film industry, a way of consolidating and sustaining all the gains of the ‘All On Board’ film project and other Weltfilme.org interventions in the West African Sub Region.

The MHEC to be established in Ghana for the West African Sub Region will be situated in Accra at the Ghana YMCA Head Quarters and will serve a ‘fundamental to continuous qualification of West African filmmakers and as a center for film production projects and networking’, Mr. Samuel Asamoah added.

Beneficiary countries which include Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone will acquire from the MHEC the benefit of issues of Job creation being addressed. YMCA will at the conference give an opportunity for stakeholders to submit a number of recommendations and contributions necessary for the establishment of the sustainable MHEC.

Ghana YMCA is a membership, non-governmental and non-profit organisation that has remained a forerunner in youth and child development programmes in many parts of the country. As a member of a global association, it upholds the Universal Africa YMCA’s vision to empower young people for the African Renaissance.

#AbaIssaRadicalWriter