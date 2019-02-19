Mahama Wants Kumasi NDC Office Shooting Investigated

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the incident is “clearly a criminal act” which calls for the police and other relevant security agencies to investigate the happenings that led to the incident.

John Mahama in a post on social media said the relevant security agencies must apprehend the culprits and subject them to the “full rigours of the law”

He has condemned the shooting incident that occurred on Monday at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Ashanti Regional office that left one dead and others injured.

“I have just been briefed about a shooting incident that occured in front of the Ashanti Regional Office of the NDC leading to the death of one person and injury to another.” “I strongly condemn this incident. It is clearly a criminal act, and I call on the police and relevant security agencies to investigate and immediately apprehend the culprits and subject them to the full rigours of the law.”

Mr. Mahama's comments come on the back of a shooting incident that has left one person dead and another in critical condition after two alleged rival factions within the opposition NDC clashed and exchanged gunshots on Monday.

The incident is said to have happened when the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the Regional Executive Committee met at the regional office to iron out issues within the party in the region.

A team of crime officers from the Ashanti Regional Police Command were deployed to the NDC regional party office at Amakom in Kumasi few minutes after the incident to ensure calm.

Ashanti Region NDC condemns clash

The NDC Secretariat in the region has condemned the clash describing it as regrettable.

“The regrettable incident occurred while a meeting between the National Chairman, The General Secretary, a Deputy General Secretary and the Regional Executive Committee were ongoing. Some men on Motorbike wielding guns attacked a gathering outside, short indiscriminately and sped off.”

“We regret to announce that one of the two men who was shot has passed on and the other is in a critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH),” a statement signed by NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary, Kwame Zu added.

