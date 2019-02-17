Bawumia Reiterates Gov't's Commitment To Improve Zongos

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated governments’ resolve to improve the lives of residents in Zongos communities all over the country.

He said through various interventions being handled by the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development, this will be achieved.

The Vice President said this at an event held to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammed at Sekondi Zongo in the Western Region.

The Prophet’s Birthday, or Milad un Nabi as it is commonly known in Muslim culture, is celebrated in most of the Muslim countries and in India as well.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic calendar.

The event brought together Imams and sheikhs from all over the country, Niger and Ivory Coast.

The National Chief Imam, Shiek Usman Nuhu Sharubutu preached on the need for Muslims to continue to coexist peacefully with people from other religious groups.

He reiterated that Islam stands for peace adding that the Islamic interpretation is that an individual’s personal peace is attained by utterly submitting to Allah.

Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu urged Muslims to be guided by the five pillars of Islam which encompass all aspects of living in peace, love, and harmony.

Other speakers including the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid also touched on the need for peaceful coexistence to spearhead national development.

Source: GBConline