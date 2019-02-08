Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Feb 8, 2019

The Death Of Love

The Last Girlfriend
By Kwame Sarpey

Chance had a hand to play, So did boredom
She had been watching me, so she said hello
We met on the night train, it had been a bad day
I almost didn't respond for Facebook girls aren't real

But to kill boredom we got to talking
Nothing was said but much was said, that first time

A friend's wedding we met, neither a friend to me nor her

She was shinny in a gold dress and she was tall
Her face and cleavage my eyes were drawn
Men devoted their lusts to feed her charms
She had eyes just for me
Knew then her wedding I'll be the friend
She's wild and brave, tales best told at noon
Her parents rule she wouldn't leave
Her souls tyranny she couldn't betray
She clung to me in the early days
Bought me drink she couldn't pay
We laughed our way to her home
Soon night comes, tales are told at noon
She wore red and I loved her, Never did I kiss such sweet lips

Her breasts jutting out into the horizon aroused desires long buried

Warm palm on my member pushing it way into the world

Folds too light, the tongue called them out
Uncompleted house we pleased ourselves
She loved me in her pain and kissed away my milk
Daily we talked, occasionally we met
Jobs could wait, parents could drown
Her love was young, her love was strong
Her desire was quickened, her love had plateaued
Her smile became forced, her presence an obligation

Daily we fought, occasionally we laughed

Kwame Sarpey
Kwame Sarpey, © 2019

I love to praise

Feature Article
