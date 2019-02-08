The Death Of Love

Chance had a hand to play, So did boredom

She had been watching me, so she said hello

We met on the night train, it had been a bad day

I almost didn't respond for Facebook girls aren't real

But to kill boredom we got to talking

Nothing was said but much was said, that first time

A friend's wedding we met, neither a friend to me nor her

She was shinny in a gold dress and she was tall

Her face and cleavage my eyes were drawn

Men devoted their lusts to feed her charms

She had eyes just for me

Knew then her wedding I'll be the friend

She's wild and brave, tales best told at noon

Her parents rule she wouldn't leave

Her souls tyranny she couldn't betray

She clung to me in the early days

Bought me drink she couldn't pay

We laughed our way to her home

Soon night comes, tales are told at noon

She wore red and I loved her, Never did I kiss such sweet lips

Her breasts jutting out into the horizon aroused desires long buried

Warm palm on my member pushing it way into the world

Folds too light, the tongue called them out

Uncompleted house we pleased ourselves

She loved me in her pain and kissed away my milk

Daily we talked, occasionally we met

Jobs could wait, parents could drown

Her love was young, her love was strong

Her desire was quickened, her love had plateaued

Her smile became forced, her presence an obligation

Daily we fought, occasionally we laughed