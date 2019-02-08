Chance had a hand to play, So did boredom She had been watching me, so she said hello We met on the night train, it had been a bad day I almost didn't respond for Facebook girls aren't real
But to kill boredom we got to talking Nothing was said but much was said, that first time
A friend's wedding we met, neither a friend to me nor her
She was shinny in a gold dress and she was tall Her face and cleavage my eyes were drawn Men devoted their lusts to feed her charms She had eyes just for me Knew then her wedding I'll be the friend She's wild and brave, tales best told at noon Her parents rule she wouldn't leave Her souls tyranny she couldn't betray She clung to me in the early days Bought me drink she couldn't pay We laughed our way to her home Soon night comes, tales are told at noon She wore red and I loved her, Never did I kiss such sweet lips
Her breasts jutting out into the horizon aroused desires long buried
Warm palm on my member pushing it way into the world
Folds too light, the tongue called them out Uncompleted house we pleased ourselves She loved me in her pain and kissed away my milk Daily we talked, occasionally we met Jobs could wait, parents could drown Her love was young, her love was strong Her desire was quickened, her love had plateaued Her smile became forced, her presence an obligation
The Death Of Love
