IES Urge CSOs Wage Monitor Activities of Upstream Petroleum Chamber

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has urged civil society groups to closely monitor the activities of the newly formed Upstream Petroleum Chamber for transparency and accountability.

The formation of the chamber is to promote upstream oil and gas exploration in the country.

Some of the companies that are part of the chamber include Tullow Oil Ghana, Kosmos Energy Ghana and Eni Ghana.

In an interview with Citi Business News, Research Analyst at the IES, Mikdad Mohammed said the IES together with other stakeholders will ensure that the chamber fulfils its mandate.

“The only thing we can assure them is that we will be watching proceedings keenly because we have seen instances in the past where such groups have come up to make advocacies in support of ideas which have not been in the interest of the nation but has been private profit-oriented”, he noted.

He underscored the need for the chamber to focus on giving back to Ghanaians in order for ordinary citizens to benefit from the oil resource.

“We anticipate that such a group will continue to support the growth of corporate social responsibility, the protection of the environment as we have seen some byproducts of the exploration works in Keta and some other areas like in Takoradi.

He added, “we will want to see them do more in these kinds of projects that promote the safety off indigenes in oil-producing areas and also that when it comes to collective bargaining whatever is going to come out will be in the interest of the country”.

—citibusinessnews