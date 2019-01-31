Oasis International School Dazzles At The National Spelling Bee Competition

Five children of Oasis International School at Teshie Greda Estate are among brilliant school children who have excelled to the semi-finals stage of the 2019 National Spelling Bee Championship in Accra.

The Spelling Bee is a unique literacy programme that teaches primary school children the rudiment of spelling and the effective use of English Language.

The finals will be in February 2019 after which the winner will be expected to represent Ghana in the USA.

All five children from Oasis International remain strong contenders in the competition after they passed a vocabulary in April 2018 to be part of the championship.

They are in the persons of Maame Nyarkoa Khanani Arjan, Kelly Zubair, Stanley Owusu, Irene Dzoka, and Adwoa Tandoh.

They hope to make it to the next level at the semi-finals contest which comes off Thursday, January 31st, 2019 at Burma Hall, Burma Camp.

The regional stage of the Spelling Bee comprised of students from the Greater Accra Region, which was further divided into two- Tema and Accra. Oasis International children contested with over 300 students from several schools within the Tema Metropolis where they qualified to the semi finals stage. They are part of about 150 children who qualified from the Tema region to compete with winners from the various regions in the Nationals.