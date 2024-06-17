SSNIT Hotel saga: All is set for "hands off our hotels" demo

ModernGhana logo
By Simon Tetteh || Contributor
About eight groups have joined the "Hands Off Our Hotels" demonstration, demanding that President Akufo Addo immediately stop the sale of some hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

This protest is in response to the recent sale of four out of SSNIT’s six hotels to Rock City Limited, a company owned by Bryan Acheampong, a current Minister of State and Member of Parliament for Abetifi.

At a press conference preceding the demonstration, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated that the issue had grown from a minority concern in parliament to a national campaign.

The groups involved include the Minority in Parliament, Organised Labour, Ga Mashie Youth, Arise Ghana, La Youth Groups, Ghana Action Network, United Ga Dangme Caucus, opposition parties, and All Progressive Forces.

Hon. Ablakwa outlined the planned route for the demonstration, which had been agreed upon with the Ghana Police Service: it would start in front of the Labadi Beach Hotel, proceed to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, then to the Trade Fair, Elwak Sports Stadium, make a left turn to the DVLA, continue to the Russian Embassy, and end at Christ the King Church.

He said the organizers expect to present their petition to a representative of the President at Christ the King Church.

"We are peaceful protestors and law-abiding citizens, and we assure you that we will adhere to this agreement with the Ghana Police Service. All we want is to peacefully hand over a petition," he stated, urging the President to instruct his appointees to cease the sale of "our treasured state assets."

The demands of the protestors include a declaration from the President to halt the sale of the hotels, a stop to the sale of state assets without public notification, and an insistence that it is inappropriate for cabinet members to purchase state assets.

Hon. Ablakwa emphasized that the sale of the hotels is not in the national interest but rather an example of state capture, and the demonstration aims to pressure the President to halt these sales.

