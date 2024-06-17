ModernGhana logo
E/R: Three distinguished leaders honored with Doctorate of Humanity Degrees by Excellence Theological Seminary

By Eric Obeng Boateng || Contributor
MON, 17 JUN 2024

On June 15, 2024, three outstanding individuals were honored with a Doctorate of Humanity degree by the Excellence Theological Seminary in Akyem Tafo, Eastern Region of Ghana.

The awardees were Hon. Alhaji Umar Bodinga, MCE for Abuakwa North; Mr. Nelson Odoi, CEO of Nelsban Group of Companies; and Hon. Yaw Atua, Assemblyman for Mangoase Electoral Area. All have made significant contributions to the citizens of Abuakwa North and community development.

Hon. Alhaji Umar Bodinga, MCE for Abuakwa North, has implemented various development projects such as building schools, hospitals, and roads, and improving access to clean water. He has also created employment opportunities for the youth and promoted local businesses, thereby reducing poverty and improving the standard of living in the community.

Mr. Nelson Odoi, CEO of Nelsban Group of Companies, has greatly contributed to community development by providing job opportunities for the youth and supporting local businesses, health, and education. He has also invested in education by establishing a scholarship program for underprivileged students, giving them access to quality education.

Hon. Yaw Atua, Assemblyman for Mangoase Electoral Area, has played a pivotal role in uplifting the community by initiating development projects such as building a community information center, providing street lights, and advocating for improved healthcare services. He has also mentored and empowered the youth by creating platforms for them to showcase their talents and skills.

The Excellence Theological Seminary recognized and honored these individuals for their selfless service and dedication to improving the lives of the people in their community. The awardees expressed their gratitude and promised to continue their efforts in making Abuakwa North a better place for all.

Their inspirational stories serve as a reminder that with determination and a heart for service, anyone can make a positive impact in their community.

The General Overseer of Excellence Theological Seminary, Dr. Richard Offei, encourages and challenges others to follow in the footsteps of these outstanding individuals and make a difference in the lives of others.

Excellence Theological Seminary is renowned for training individuals to serve as agents of change in their communities. By awarding these three exceptional individuals with a Doctorate of Humanity, the seminary recognizes their invaluable contributions to society and encourages them to continue their impactful work, Dr. Offei added.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including government officials, community leaders, and students. The Excellence Theological Seminary also took the opportunity to honor other individuals and organizations for their contributions to society.

