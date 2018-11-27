Asantefuohene of Asanteman Asssociation of New York Nana Tieku Acheampong has been summons before Supreme Court of New York

Nana Tieku Acheampong The Asantefuohene of Asanteman Association in New York

The recalcitrant Asantefuohene of Asanteman Association in New York, Nana Tieku Acheampong, has been summoned before the Supreme Court of the State of New York over his refusal to relinquish power after serving two consecutive terms of four years each as the Asantefuohene of New York City.

The docket with case number 101566/18 has been scheduled to be heard before His Lordship Judge Franc Perry on November 29, 2018.

The constitution of the Asanteman Association stipulates that no one can seek re-election or an extension of his term after serving two consecutive terms. Nana Tieku Acheampong obviously wants to be an exception without amending the constitution.

The Constitution of Asanteman Association of New York article VII Section (1) (K) clearly states that the outgoing Asantefuohene shall NOT be eligible to seek for the same office again after the second term.

This is a blatant disrespect of the carefully laid-out terms of the constitution that he swore to uphold eight years ago when he first ascended to the stool.

As can be expected, his refusal to do what others have done before him have done- i.e. move on for others to contest for the stool has annoyed others in the Association to cause five elders to seek the counsel of the New York Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs are Nana Osei Tutu, Susanna Osei, Kofi Nyantakyi, Helen Peprah Mensah, and Fredua Agyeman.

During the recent annual Ashanti Day festivities in Denver Colorado on September 2, 2018 the plaintiffs appealed to his Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II through his special envoy to the United States Nana Adusei Atwenewaa Ampem, the Paramount Chief of Tepa Traditional Area, to intervene in this matter.

Some of the royals advised Nana Tieku Acheampong to abort the decision to extend his mandate in order to ensure harmony within the association.

In Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampim 1 noted that words "a leader who does not leave office when his tenure ends risks being forced out and being disgraced."

Nana Tieku Acheampong's arrogant posture infuriated Hon Simon Osei Mensah who stormed out of the meeting and mumbled these words: "It is not prudent for you to hold the Asanteman Association to your whims and caprices , your style of leadership is bringing shame and confusion which does not augur well for the Association”.

The conclusion is that Nana Tieku should leave in peace and not in pieces.

Nana Tieku Acheampong's tenure as Asantefuohene has been fraught with gross abuse of power and arrogance.

He unilaterally took decisions to dethrone two Queenmothers (Ahemaa) and two Krontihene.

It is reported that he takes pleasure in looking down on the members of the Association, making himself the supreme voice.

His stubbornness to cede power has deprived the association the chance to conduct elections and select new leaders to steer the affairs of the Association.

The plaintiffs are requesting the Supreme Court to place an injunction on his access to the accounts of the association including but not limited to funds of the association and the Associations investments thereof regardless of the location.

The Asantefuohene of Asanteman Association in New York has been hiding behind some faceless council of elders.

He has requested that he extend his tenure for three years, but the constitution of the association does not provide for any requests for extensions.

The constitution stipulates the duties of the Council of Elders of Asanteman Association in New York at Article XVI, Section 2 as follows: "(a) The Council of Elders of Asanteman Association in New York shall counsel the Asantefuohene and the Asantefuohemaa on all cultural and traditional matters; (b)the Council of Elders of Asanteman Association in New York shall assist to resolve any conflicts that ensue between the Asantefuohene, Asantehemaa, the Executive Member (s); (c) the Council of Elders of Asanteman Association in New York shall make recommendations to the Executive Members on matters deemed important to the administration of the Asanteman Association of New York."

Whatever group of elders Nana Tieku is listening to he should heed the constitution and vacate the stool. If someone else did not go, he would not have been the Asantefuohene.

It is not by a bloodline as he wants to believe.

It is elective for no more than eight years. Eight years have come, move on or be moved out.