Police Set GH¢20,000 Reward For Information For Murder Suspect

The Berekum Municipal Police Command in the Brong Ahafo Region has declared Mr. Richard Yeboah wanted for allegedly murdering a 62 woman after being on the run for close to six years.

The police has set aside a Gh¢ 20,000 (¢200 million) reward for anyone with information leading to their arrest, and appealed to the public, to immediately provide the police with the relevant information.

Mr. Apraku has been on the run since then but after three years of the thorough investigation, police had placed him on the wanted list.

In a statement issued by the Police revealed that, somewhere in 2012, Richard Yeboah accompanied his mother and her rival to farm to fetch foodstuffs and a fight ensued between the two women.

Mr. Yeboah hit the head of 62-year old Anane Rose, her mother’s rival with a stick, killing her instantly.

After the heinous crime, Mr. Yeboah vanished into the bush and has since not been seen. For the past six years, nobody knew the whereabouts of Richard Yeboah