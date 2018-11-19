Ofosu Ampofo Elected National Chairman Of NDC

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has been elected new National Chairman of the party.

The former Eastern regional minister pulled over 3000 votes to win the fiercely contest race in the ongoing 9th delegates Congress of the umbrella family.

Per provisional results, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya pulled 1827, Abodakpi 2199, Betty Mould Iddrisu 363, Ofosu Ampofo 3656 and Mr. Annan 307 votes.

Meanwhil, Joshua Akamba has beating off competition from the likes of Baba Jamal and Yaw Boateng Gyan to emerge National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress.

He secured 3,087 out of the over 9000 votes in the Congress held on Saturday and Sunday at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The others secured; Mahdi Gibril 599 votes, Enoch Amoako Nsiah 74, Yaw Boateng Gyan 1,845, Anita Desooso 300, Solomon Nkansah 306 and Baba Jamal 2,107.

And Johnson Asiedu Nketia has retained position as the general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress having taken a giant lead over his challenger Koku Anyidoho, provisional results have suggested.

Out of the over 9000 delegates who voted, Koku secured 1,625 while his boss secured 6,642.