Minority Boycotts Creation Of New Regions

The Minority in Parliament has staged a walkout over objections to the consideration of the C.I. [Constitutional Instrument] 109 that will pave way for the referendum on the creation of new regions.

According to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the House cannot debate the approval of the C.I. when MPs do not have copies of the Justice Brobbey Commission of Enquiry report which recommended the creation of the new regions.

The report was eventually approved after the Minority abstained from the debate, prompting the walkout.

–

More soon…

–

By: citinewsroom.com|Ghana