We’ve reduced impact of hardships on Ghanaians – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, says efforts put in place by the Akufo-Addo government within the last 22 months has helped to reduce the impact of hardship in the country.

Although he said the country is not out of the woods yet, Ofori-Atta commended Ghanaians for their perseverance during the trying times.

“…on behalf of the President, I wish to thank you all, the citizens of this country, for your patience, perseverance, sacrifices, activism and partnership that you have extended to this government.”

“Mr. Speaker, we have, in the last two budget years, taken some tough decisions to get the country out of some very rough seas. We are not proud of the fact that there is still hardship in the country. But we are comforted by the fact that we have managed to ease the impact of the hardships that the Ghanaian people had been resigned to prior to December 7, 2016. We are not there yet. We still have a long way to go in fulfilling the manifest destiny of this blessed land,” he added.

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister made the remark when he presented the 2019 budget statement in Parliament on Thursday.

The budget was themed “a stronger economy for jobs and prosperity.”

The Finance Minister touched on all sectors of the economy including agric, manufacturing, waste management, aviation among others.

He also briefed Parliament on government's social intervention programmes including the free Senior High School programme, NABCO, one district one factory, and planting for food jobs, adding that they also intend to introduce rearing for food in 2019.

Some NABCO beneficiaries during the budget presentation

Ofori-Atta said it was clear that “the nation is moving forward under this government, and moving forward in the right direction.”

He added that although Ghana will soon exit the IMF programme, they are “determined to maintain a combination of economic discipline and vibrancy that will ensure that we will not have to be rescued in that manner in the future.”

2019 budget will present 'Ghana beyond hell; hopelessness' – Ato Forson

The Minority had described the 2019 budget as one that brings hopelessness to Ghanaians.

Minority Spokesperson on Finance, at an earlier forum said because the various budgets presented by the Akufo-Addo government since it assumed office have brought nothing good but only hardships to Ghanaians, the 2019 budget will only be hell for many Ghanaians.

“We say Ghana beyond hell because in the year 2017, the budget was named 'asempa' budget, meaning good news. But at the end, what did we see? We saw 'asembone' budget meaning bad news. In the year 2018, the budget was named 'adwuma' budget, meaning we were going to expect more employment, but what are we witnessing now? We are witnessing job losses, layoffs and no jobs. President Akufo-Addo announced that the 2019 budget will be full of hope. But judging from the outcome of the 2017 and 2018 budget and economic policy statement, what should we expect in the 2019 budget? Hopelessness,” he added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey | citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin