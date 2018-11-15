Partisan Politics Is Ghana's Problem

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah, has warned that the polarised political atmosphere is destroying Ghana.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View, she said “we have become so polarized as a nation and that is destroying us. I think the polarization makes it difficult for us to see anything other than party A or party B.”

This partisanship even makes it difficult for leaders to realise their respective visions.

The show was interrogating whether Ghana’s failings stemmed from leaders or the citizens.

Mrs. Nkrumah noted that leaders and citizens had to work hand in hand to spur development.

She stressed that “leaders must identify a vision that resonates with the people.”

But the NCCE Boss also observed that the polarisation of the nation kept the country from buying into the visions of leaders.

“If you have a vision that does not resonate with the people, it doesn't matter how laudable the vision, if the people don't buy into, whatever you do will amounts to failure.”

Ghanaians need to rise above partisan considerations when assessing right and wrong, she added.

The NCCE Boss also referenced the criticism her outfit received from the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, condemning his endorsement of a newly formed vigilante groups of the party.

“Vigilantism or political violence is wrong irrespective of who is committing it. But you have people, right-thinking individuals, who would say why is NCCE talking about it? When NDC did it, you didn't [complain] and when NPP did it you didn't [complain],” Mrs. Nkrumah said.

Mr. Nketia in a September statement to responding to the NCCE's concerns questioned why it had not criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for indulging vigilante groups aligned to it.