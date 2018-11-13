UL Students to Get US $500,000.00 Multipurpose Recreational Center

Atlanta, Georgia-The University of Liberia Alumni Association in the Americas (ULIBAAA) has resolved to construct an estimated US 500 thousand dollars multipurpose recreational center at the University’s Fendell campus located in Montserrado County, Liberia.

The center when completed would contain a gymnasium with a seating capacity of 5,000. Also, it would comprise an office space for the University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU), gift shop, canteen, two locker rooms, mini-computer lab, game and activity room, and a conference center with a seating capacity of 500 people.

According to ULIBAAA National President, Melvin Howard, the decision to erect the building was taken at the Association’s just ended 3rd Annual National Convention held in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, from October 26- 28, 2018. Mr. Howard said the Alumni Association in a resolution adopted at the 2018 National Convention agreed to construct the building as a way of giving back to its al ma mater. He reported the project will be financed and implemented in collaboration with all alumni and former students of the University of Liberia across the globe.

He said construction work on the building will kick-off next year. He reported the building when constructed would provide an enabling and conducive learning environment for students; and it would also; assist the administration of the University in generating additional revenues for its daily operations.

In a related development, the ULIBAAA National Leadership now has a new corps of officers. The officers were elected at the Association’s recently concluded 2018 National Convention held in Atlanta. Those elected for a two-year term are, Melvin D. Howard, President, Saundra B. Hall, Vice President, and Charles K. Hiamah, Secretary General, and Daniel D. Twegby, Treasurer. Others are Willie Jallah, Financial Secretary and Eudora W. Gardiner, Chaplain. Also, elected are Zackery Taylor, Dr. Vera B. Tolbert, Terence B. Krangar, Betty Q. Clinton, Charles C. Coleman, Lynda S. Buesmaill-Tall, and Fatima Greaves Kwekwe, members, National Board of Directors.

With the exception of the National Treasurer post, which was contested for by two candidates, all of the other officers including National President Howard were elected unopposed. The in-coming National Treasurer, Daniel Twegby, is a career accountant in the State of Maryland; and he comes to the post with extensive financial management education and working experience. Meanwhile, the officers have been installed. The President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks, installed the officers at the convention. Dr. Weeks urged the officers to uphold the trust and confidence reposed in them by their fellow alumni.

By

Moses D. Sandy

m [email protected]