modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

GH Media and Cosmetology School host ICM-UK CEO

Nana Kesse
GH Media and Cosmetology School host ICM-UK CEO

GH Media and Cosmetology School on Monday November 12, 2018 had the rare opportunity to host the Chief Executive Officer of Institute of Commercial Management (ICM-UK), Mr. Adair Somerville Ford to the institution to discuss how the two bodies can strengthen their relationship and develop bi-spoke courses for the school.

He met the Management of the Institution with his team in Ghana. The ICM-UK CEO stated that, GH Media and Cosmetology School is the only institution in Ghana he has visited.

The ICM boss was extremely impressed with the facilities and the academic orientation of School.

He and his team including the country representative for ICM in Ghana, Marketing Manager toured the various facilities of the institution in which he later addressed a section of the students regarding opportunities that they stand to benefit when they pursue ICM-UK courses.

GH Media School, on Saturday November 10, 2018 awarded for “Practical Media School of the Year” in Ghana at the 2018 Cbaze Awards.

See photos below;

1112201842024 0f72ylkxwr icmuk2

1112201842024 0f72ylkxwr icmuk1

1112201842026 uypcsgerrm icmuk3

1112201842028 0g830n4yyt icmuk4

1112201842030 osjvm0x442 icmuk5

1112201842032 k5frj7u2h1 icmuk6

1112201842034 8dt2wjivuq icmuk7

1112201842037 wbreuhgtto icmuk8

1112201842039 swnaredq5k icmuk9

1112201842041 wbreuigtto icmuk10

1112201842042 qvmxpcb553 icmuk11

1112201842044 j5eqi7t2gb icmuk12

1112201842047 8cs1wjivup icmuk13

More Video Headlines
Pupils in Omanjor take chairs to school as others study on the floor
Pupils in Omanjor take chairs to school as others study on the floor
Corruption Fight - The Pulse on JoyNews (1-8-18)
Corruption Fight - The Pulse on JoyNews (1-8-18)
Syria:
Syria: "Assad's forces are going to clear out Eastern Ghouta"
#Fight4Jobs Procession - The Pulse on JoyNews (22-8-18)
#Fight4Jobs Procession - The Pulse on JoyNews (22-8-18)
Homosexuality In Ghana - News Desk on JoyNews (23-4-18)
Homosexuality In Ghana - News Desk on JoyNews (23-4-18)
"The immigration argument in the UK is about which diaspora do we prefer"
🇺🇸 Newsreaders in chorus: The monopolisation of local news in the US | The Listening Post (Full)
🇺🇸 Newsreaders in chorus: The monopolisation of local news in the US | The Listening Post (Full)
🇺🇸Could swing voters sway the crucial US midterm elections? l Inside Story
🇺🇸Could swing voters sway the crucial US midterm elections? l Inside Story

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Imprison your anger, dishonesty and hatred; and love and beauty will radiate in your life.

By: Seidu Batuga quot-img-1
body-container-line