GH Media and Cosmetology School host ICM-UK CEO

GH Media and Cosmetology School on Monday November 12, 2018 had the rare opportunity to host the Chief Executive Officer of Institute of Commercial Management (ICM-UK), Mr. Adair Somerville Ford to the institution to discuss how the two bodies can strengthen their relationship and develop bi-spoke courses for the school.

He met the Management of the Institution with his team in Ghana. The ICM-UK CEO stated that, GH Media and Cosmetology School is the only institution in Ghana he has visited.

The ICM boss was extremely impressed with the facilities and the academic orientation of School.

He and his team including the country representative for ICM in Ghana, Marketing Manager toured the various facilities of the institution in which he later addressed a section of the students regarding opportunities that they stand to benefit when they pursue ICM-UK courses.

GH Media School, on Saturday November 10, 2018 awarded for “Practical Media School of the Year” in Ghana at the 2018 Cbaze Awards.

