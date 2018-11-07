Akufo-Addo's 'New Testament' Promises Need Patience To Make It Work

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong-Ahafo Region, has likened President Nana AKufo-Addo’s administration to the biblical “New Testament” concept that requires absolute patience, to see the realisation of God’s promises in one’s life.

According to Mr. Debie Appiah-Mensah, a former Brong-Ahafo Regional Organiser of the NPP, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under former President John Dramani Mahama, left the economy in the “wilderness”, thus, making it difficult for Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration to resuscitate and build on it.

That notwithstanding, Mr. Appiah-Mensah said most of the social intervention programmes being implemented by the government would be fruitful from 2019, and appealed to Ghanaians to be patient and hopeful for better socio-economic living conditions.

Mr. Appiah-Mensah observed in an interview with the GNA that in the spiritual perspective, it took unwavering faith for a promise of God to be fulfilled in one’s life, and that required complete patience, if Ghanaians could witness remarkable improvement in their socio-economic livelihoods.

Mr. Appiah-Mensah noted that discerning citizens were aware it had been tough for the government to bring the economy back on course to spur rapid socio-economic growth and development, and called on the government to shun her critics and detractors and concentrate in re-building a better Ghana.

“We want to remind Nana Akufo-Addo that his government is threading on a good path. We are aware it has not been easy, but we believe that with time, majority of Ghanaians will understand him better and enjoy,” he said.

Mr. Appiah-Mensah said the Free Senior High School programme, Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo), Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) and the restoration of Nurses and Teachers allowances alone were great achievements of the government.

He reminded the NPP hierarchy that the 2020 electioneering campaign begins next year, and advised the party to settle all differences and internal misunderstandings for a unified front.

Mr. Appiah-Mensah underscored the need for the NPP leadership to strengthen party structures and adequately resource various polling station and Constituency executives, which remained the strong pillars and hopes of the party if it could retain power in Election 2020.

“We must work hard, search, identify and embrace all defectors and disgruntled members, bring them on board and promote vigorous electioneering,” he added.

The former NPP Regional Organiser, indicated that the government had achieved a lot, but it required the party to sell these achievements to the electorate and see the hopes of the nation.

Until this was done, Mr. Appiah-Mensah said, critics and detractors would peddle lies, making the government unpopular and influence the voting masses.