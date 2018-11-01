Stop Deceiving Ghanaians; NDC Resolved 'Dumsor' - Mahama To NPP

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop deceiving Ghanaians that their government resolved the power crisis.

According to him, the energy crisis, which became popularly known as ‘dumsor’, was resolved by his administration, not the Akufo-Addo government.

Addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adentan constituency as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, Mr Mahama described as false claims by NPP officials that they resolved dumsor.

He explained that every single additional generation capacity of electricity currently in Ghana was put in place by the NDC administration, including Ameri power and KarPower plant. “But today, some people are trying to take the credit for solving dumsor when they haven’t added a single megawatt of electricity to Ghana’s power generation,” he said.

According to Mr Mahama, it was the work done by his administration in the energy sector that made him to declare in 2016 that Ghana will become a net exporter of electricity.

He therefore wondered why President Akufo-Addo would make similar announcements and claim the credit for resolving the energy crisis.

He said the NDC administration also stabilised the economy after fixing the energy crisis.

Mr Mahama was hopeful that the NDC will return to power in 2020 and urged members of the party to unite and work hard for victory.

He also committed himself to working hard to reduce the high cost of living in the country as well as provide jobs, when elected in the next elections.