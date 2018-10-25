Corruption: GMA Blows Over 140k On Food And Drinks

Intercepted memo by ModernGhana.Com has revealed that the Ghana Maritime Authority in November and December 2017 spent over GHc140, 000 on food and music for staff and stakeholders.

On November 08, 2018, the memo indicated an amount of GHc10, 652.05 worth of food was supplied to the authority by LUXE SUITES and HOTEL after a management and stakeholder meeting involving eight people.

It has emerged that Mr. Kwame Owusu, Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority is also the Group Chairman of LUXE SUITES and HOTEL – the company that supplied the food and drinks to the maritime authority.

Another Memo on December 28, 2018, also revealed that GHc135, 125.00 was spent on food, drinks and music for staff during the end of year dinner party.

Parts of the memo read “I write to request for the release of an amount of One Hundred and Thirty-Five Thousand One hundred and Twenty Five Ghana Cedis (GHC135, 125.00) to LUXE SUITES HOTEL as cost of food, drinks and music that were provided for staff and protocols during the end of year dinner party on Friday 22nd December, 2017.”

Both memos were addressed to the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr. Kwame Owusu.

Mr. Owusu was appointed by the President as the Director General of Ghana Maritime Authority in 2017.