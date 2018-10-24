Surgical Look At Student Activism And Appreciating The KNUST Demonstration Brouhaha

I have read and watched videos on the much talked about demonstration by the students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, arguably, the most reputable University in Ghana. This topsy-turvy has sparked a serious national discourse. In my capacity as a student leader cum activist, I would be unfair to myself if I fail to write on it. This is because in my scribal life, I give prominence to issues of student leadership and activism. What I seek to do is weave my piece from a relatively different tangent so as my piece will serve as an education to young student activist and as well chronicles my passionate position on this sensitive matter.

According to Wikipedia, "Activism consists of efforts to promote, impede, direct, or intervene in social, political, economic, or environmental reform with the desire to make changes in society." The definition also illustrates some forms of activism to include: writing letters to newspapers, petitioning, running or contributing to a political campaign, preferential patronage (boycott), among others.

For the purposes of limiting the scope of "activism" to student activism, let me also rely on Merriam Webster dictionary, which explains "Activism" as "a doctrine or practice that emphasizes direct vigorous action especially in support of or opposition to one side of a controversial issues.

Per my "little" experience in student leadership and activism, I dare state that activism has become a sine quo non in any effective student leadership because student leaders must have an interest to protect. This interest must be the largest interest of the student populace. Every good student leader focuses on protecting the ordinary student, upon whose mandate, power and authority is exercised.

Many student leaders and activists in exercise of their mandate by justifiably fighting for the voiceless and ordinary students have suffered in the hand of authorities in one way or the other. Sadly, some of them have their certificates ceased; others fail their examinations unfathomably, while others in worse cases are dismissed outrightly or prosecuted. As for insults and intimidations, they become morning tea. The many ordeals they face are beyond narration. Even among student leaders, sometimes, activism triggers deep seated rifts and scuffles that are threateningly dreadful. The "diabolicism and mafiarism" make it a dangerous path to pursue. You must be a strong hearted person to be good activists.

Apparently, the extra responsibility student activism carries is almost unbearable. Beyond the tedious course study and research, you must make time to study different extra courses outside your course to supplement your knowledge and arm yourself for intellectual argument. If you don't possess the needed intellectual sagacity and linguistic intelligence, would you be able to banter with lecturers and administrators in your quest to fighting for students? Though not a law student, I had to sit all night reading legal documents to enable me fight for students.

Sometimes our colleagues listening to some of us in the struggle, think we have studied law before but hey, that isn't the case, it is just to arm yourself adequately for the complex agenda of activism. Your ability to articulate your grievances will define you as a good leader. By and large, activism isn't just easy.

Those who fail to appreciate the significance of student activism, tell us we are wasting our time and always admonish that we concentrate on our studies but I have always maintained that student activism instills in students, the spirit of nationalism. The spirit for fighting against injustice and constitutional infractions by colleague leaders or school management and craving for general development in the interest of the vast majority of the students, is the same spirit needed for real nationalism and patriotism.

The increasing rate of corruption in Ghana, the needless political harmatia by our political leaders and the several other unspeakable acts perpetuated by those who are in the helm of political power could better be curtailed or absolutely eradicated if we had many citizens who hold the real spirit of activism. Indeed, it took real activism for great leaders like Dr Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Julius Kambarage Nyerere of Tanzanian, Dada Jawara of Gambia and other renowned leaders, to liberate their people from the clutches of foreign political dominion. The colonial imperial powers that meted their unjust treatment to these countries faced fierce resistance and rebellion from activists and the results is what we are enjoying today. Succinctly, therefore, we are all testimonies to the significance of activism and any attempt to abhor same, would be tantamount to hypocrisy, ungratefulness and dishonesty. History is very replete with my line of rendition.

It is on the above premise, that I boldly, without any fear of victimization, support the demonstration by the students of KNUST to drum home their grievances to major stakeholders. As far as it remains their constitutional right to rebel against what they refer to as "injustices I support and commend them for their boldness. I would have done same under same circumstances. It is very easier on my part to comprehend the feelings of these committed student activists. They have been drumming loud their resentment on this issue of converting the traditionally male Hall called the Katanga Hall to a mixed Hall. This isn't the first time. Laws or policies are made for the benefit of the people and if such laws or policies rather have an impact negatively, to precipitate a rebellion, why would it be difficult to reverse the policy or hold on and do broader consultation? Such unwarranted antics of intolerance arising from autocratic tendencies are always used to intimidate activists, so as they would succumb to the whims and caprices of authorities. This become too apparent when leaders fail to offer convincing answers to pertinent questions as it is in this case, but what they fail to appreciate is that when persuasion fails, force must be applied and this force can come from any of the parties. The ability to resist that force may result in a worse situation like we are discussing today. Don't undermine youth and their feelings!!!

What should not be tolerated however is the destruction of properties. That is a serious impropriety in modern activism. The country as we speak is bedeviled with infrastructure deficit in our various educational institutions and any attempt to destroy the few should not be countenanced. I unreservedly condemn that act of vandalizing properties. It can better be described as the dirty aspect of student activism. It is outmoded and can't contribute to the substance of the issues.

The destruction or vandalism or both of properties during the demonstration expose the incompetence of our security. The primary function of any competent security under such situations is to protect lives and properties. For such destructions of properties to happen amidst the presence of heavy security personnel is indicative of the bitter fact, that we have a very porous security system in our country.

Again, it raises critical questions of whether our security has the wherewithal to protect lives and properties should we have any mass protest in this country. God forbid.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council and the National Security did a very poor job and must be questioned by high command. The demonstration, in disguise, was a test case to our security and the result of competence shown is obviously abysmal and shameful!!

Again, the several abuses, intimidation and other ungodly acts perpetuated against students by the University authorities has not been a secret. The students have been trumpeting it for some time now but we sat aloof as a country.

In a press statement released by some concern members of the Katanga Hall on the 22nd of October, 2018, they revealed, to my utter surprise, that they petitioned the president of the Republic of Ghana, Council of State, and the Minister of Education earlier, to intervene to resolve the conflict. Unfortunately, all these important power holders gave death ears to the petition. If for anything at all, the minister of education should have acted proactively to avert the current higgledy-piggledy situation. The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is a precious University across the globe and any reported looming crisis situation should have been handled with some level of seriousness. It is disappointing to say, but our leaders contributed indirectly to this crisis situation. Let's not blame innocent and poor students that had to, as a result frustration, defend themselves by crying out loudly to court the intervention of stakeholders across whole world.

Now that we have reached this avoidable level of embarrassment occasioned by the obvious negligence of our leaders, I wish and hope that the conflict would be solved once and for all.

Let me also use this opportunity to humbly admonish my colleagues student activists to remain calm and take advantage of the dialogue channels, now extended to them. The world has heard you too loud and clear. Leaders should use this opportunity to get back to the negotiation table to demand permanent pragmatic policies that will protect their rights and freedom and also have in mind that a win-win situation is the ideal.

We cannot afford to have our precious University destroyed. It is the collective, sacrosanct responsibility of all Ghanaians to ensure that the University does not lose its enviable reputation.

I conclude by the saying that "those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable... "

Denis Andaban

