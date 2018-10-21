Eastern Regional Library Reading And Spelling Competition 2018

The Eastern Regional Library of the Ghana Library Authority as part of its mandate of promoting literacy organised its annual reading and spelling competition in Koforidua, the Regional Library.

The competition saw seven (7) districts namely, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Okere, Akwapim North, Kwahu East, Kwahu West and Birim Central battle for the ultimate prize. it was Kwahu West who emerged winner after beating Akwapim North and Okere Districts in the finals.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Hayford Siaw stated that this is the beginning of greater activities to be undertaken in 2019 and beyound.

He also mentioned, as the Authority is gearing towards its 70th Anniversary in 2020, the year 2019 preceding the anniversary will be declared the 'Year of Reading' with the theme 'Reading for Progress'.

He encouraged the youth to read as some nations without any natural resources have developed as a result of their strong educational basis.

On his part, the Regional Librarian, Mr. Evans Korletey also encouraged parents to allow their children visit the libraries as libraries are homes of building literacy.

It is expected that the winning district will represent the region in the National Reading and Spelling Competition which will be organised by the Ghana Library Authority.