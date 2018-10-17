Ashanti NDC Converge On 2020 Elections

Nana Kwasi, Ashanti Regional Chairman

FROM ALL indications, it appears members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region don't feel comfortable with life in opposition.

With more than two years for the next elections to be held, NDC members in Ashanti Region have started hatching a plan to help their party win the 2020 polls.

The Ashanti regional branch of the NDC recently held what they have termed as 'Peace Meeting', where they made plans about the upcoming elections.

The meeting was said to have been attended strictly by winners and losers of the party's recently held regional executives' elections.

Held at the NDC Ashanti Regional Office at Amakom in Kumasi, the strategic meeting was not opened to the media and other NDC members.

The purpose of the meeting was about what the NDC members ought to do to help the party to return to political power in 2020.

The largest opposition political party, according to reports, also used the meeting to unite the winners and losers during the party's regional elections.

The party executives managed to use the meeting to amicably solve problems among members of the party in the region.

The NDC members also pledged to put away their differences and rather unite as a family so that they can help the party win the upcoming 2020 polls.

The NDC lost the 2016 presidential election after losing an avalanche of votes in the Ashanti Region, which is the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party.